iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 359,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

