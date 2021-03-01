iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.76. 2,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,295. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

