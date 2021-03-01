iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 582.5% from the January 28th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

