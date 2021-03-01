iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 434.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.92 on Monday, reaching $388.69. 71,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

