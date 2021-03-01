iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

