iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 801,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,662,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $91.34.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.