iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $68,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,082. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

