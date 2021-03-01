iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.17. 1,632,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,750,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.