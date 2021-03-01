iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.