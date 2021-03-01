iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,881 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. 4,917,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

