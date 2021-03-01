iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 6.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,007 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.