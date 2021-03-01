iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

