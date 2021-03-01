iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.40. 32,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

