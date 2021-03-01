iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $239.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

