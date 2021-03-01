iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

