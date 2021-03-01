iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $6.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289,664. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

