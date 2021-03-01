iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 726,318 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

