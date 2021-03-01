iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.