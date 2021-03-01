iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 271.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $125.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.