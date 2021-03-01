iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Short Interest Update

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ISGN opened at $0.50 on Monday. iSign Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

