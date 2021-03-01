IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 417.4% from the January 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ISENF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
