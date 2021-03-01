IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 417.4% from the January 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ISENF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

