Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.49. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 167,189 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.