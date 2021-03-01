Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Trading Up 23%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s stock price was up 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 1,300,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 378,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 479.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

