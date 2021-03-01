ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.01

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 5480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

