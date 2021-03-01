ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

