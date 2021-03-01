IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $372.40

IWG plc (LON:IWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372.40 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 371.80 ($4.86), with a volume of 58421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -36.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

