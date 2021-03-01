IXT (IXT) Price Hits $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One IXT token can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IXT has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,237.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT (IXT) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Token Trading

