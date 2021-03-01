IZE Price Hits $0.0646 on Top Exchanges (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, IZE has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One IZE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. IZE has a market cap of $268.87 million and approximately $6,288.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00511304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00071383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.11 or 0.00450297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars.

