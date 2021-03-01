J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman James K. Thompson Sells 5,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.38 on Monday, reaching $151.25. 11,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

