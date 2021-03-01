J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 475.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT opened at $146.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

