J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,048.48

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,048.48 ($13.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,305 ($17.05). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.72), with a volume of 294,616 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on JDW. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,212.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,048.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,176,300.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

