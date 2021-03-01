Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $205,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.44 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

