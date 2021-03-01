Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.63

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.63 and last traded at $105.49, with a volume of 6226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

