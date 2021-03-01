James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading 5% Higher

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.22. Approximately 207,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 232,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

