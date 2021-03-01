Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the January 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $67.25 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter.

