Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.95.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $168.04 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

