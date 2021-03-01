Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.