Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

IONS stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,448,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,425.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

