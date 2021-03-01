Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock valued at $67,669,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

