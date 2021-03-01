Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.