Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scor Se’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Scor in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.39.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.