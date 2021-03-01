Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $15.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.95.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $167.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,151,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

