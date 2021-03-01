JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $642.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.08 million to $662.00 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.88.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

