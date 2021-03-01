JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBLU. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $3,936,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

