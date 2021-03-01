JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.38

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

