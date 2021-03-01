JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,680 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 455,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 147,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

