JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 3.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after buying an additional 1,425,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 152,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

