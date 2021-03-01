JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,457 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. 208,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,034. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

