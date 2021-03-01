JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.47. 42,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

