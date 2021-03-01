JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. The company has a market capitalization of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

